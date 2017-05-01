MEDIA RELEASE

A 48-year-old Hilo man died following a single vehicle crash Friday night (April 28) on Highway 11 just south of the 99 mile marker.

He was identified as Robbie Weeks.

Responding to a 7:47 p.m. call Friday, police determined that a 1992 Mazda two door convertible sedan operated by Weeks had been traveling north on Highway 11 between the 98 and 99 mile markers when he failed to negotiate a right curve, crossed left of center on the roadway and ran off of the west side of the road overturning down an embankment.

Weeks was taken to the Hilo Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:54 a.m. Saturday (April 29).

Police believe speed and inattention were factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Christopher Kapua-Allison at 326-4646, ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.

This is the 8th traffic fatality this year compared to ten at this time last year.

