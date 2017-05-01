MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have identified the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday (April 29), in Papaʻaloa. He is identified as 59-year-old Gene Bernhardt of Papaʻaloa.

At about 3:35 p.m., police were investigating a disturbance at a residence when they encountered a man wielding a loaded crossbow. One officer fired several shots, resulting in the death of the man. The officer is a 24-year veteran with the department.

As is standard practice in any officer-involved shooting, the Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigations Section will conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting, and the Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation. An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death has been scheduled for Wednesday (May 3).

Police ask anyone with any information about this incident to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Lieutenant Miles Chong at 961-2252 or via email at miles.chong@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

