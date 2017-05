Get ready for commencement exercises coming up soon. A round-up of graduation dates for Hawaii Island schools. Graduation season runs throughout May on the Hawaii Island.

Students should check with their schools as to what time they need to show-up for practice and on graduation day. The list below contains start times for the actual commencement exercises.

Friday (May 12)

7 p.m. Hawaii Community College, Edith Kanakaole Multi-Purpose Stadium

Saturday (May 13)

4 p.m. Hawaii Community College, Pālamanui Campus

9 a.m. University of Hawaii at Hilo, Edith Kanakaole Multi-Purpose Stadium

Friday (May 19)

12 noon Ke Kula o Ehunuikaimalino at Minoru Inaba Baseball Field

4 p.m. Hawaii Academy of Arts & Science at Pahoa Regional Park – Indoor Courts

4:30 p.m. Keaau High School at School Stadium

5 p.m. Ka‘u High School at School Gym

5 p.m. West Hawaii Explorations Academy at School Campus

5:30 p.m. Christian Liberty Academy at School Pavillion

6 p.m. Hilo High School at Edith Kanakaole Multi-Purpose Stadium

6 p.m. Laupahoehoe High School at School Gym

Saturday (May 20)

9 a.m. Konawaena High School at Julian Yates Athletic Field

10 a.m. Honokaa High School at Honokaa Sports Complex

2 p.m. Kohala High School at Kamehameha Park – Hisaoka Gymnasium

6 p.m. Waiakea High School at Edith Kanakaole Multi-Purpose Stadium

Sunday (May 21)

5:30 p.m. Pahoa High School at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

Wednesday (May 24)

8:30 a.m. Kua O Ka La NCPCS at School Campus

Friday (May 26)

10 a.m. Hawaii Preparatory Academy at HPA School Gym

10 a.m. Kanu o ka Aina NCPCS at School Campus-Hālau Hoʻokipa

5 p.m. Parker School at Kahilu Theatre

5 p.m. St. Joseph High School at St. Joseph Church (Mass preceeds graduation)

Saturday (May 27)

3 p.m. Kamehameha Schools Hawaii at Koaia Gymnasium on campus

5 p.m. Makua Lani Christian School at University of Nations

6 p.m. Connections PCS at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

6 p.m. Kealakehe High School at School Stadium

Sunday (May 28)

10 a.m. Ke Ana Laahana PCS at Kawananakoa Gymnasium

2017 Graduation Dates for all Hawaii DOE Schools

If there are any corrections or additions please contact us via email: news@hawaii247.com

