MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – Hawaii Police have confirmed the arrest of missing extended furlough inmate Shawn Kaawa. He will be held in police custody over the weekend and eventually returned to the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC).

Kaawa failed to report to the Hale Nani Reintegration Center for his scheduled check-in on September 28, 2016. Inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside of the facility but must check in at various times throughout the month.

34-year old Kaawa is classified as community custody which is the lowest custody level. Kaawa is serving time for Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia. Escape 2 is expected to be added to his charges.

