MEDIA RELEASE

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Hawaii County through Sunday. Winds from the South are expected to reach 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

The strong winds can send trees, branches and other objects into roadways, power lines and/or equipment. Winds this strong can damage roofs and cause flying debris if outdoor items are not properly tied down. These winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

Hawaii Electric Light Company (HELCO) reminds people that if you see a downed power line you should stay as far away as possible and report any damage or outages to their dispatch center at (808) 969-6666.

