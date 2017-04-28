HAWAII COUNTY CIVIL DEFENSE RELEASE

This is a Winter Storm and Flash Flood Watch message for Friday, April 28 at 3:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the summits of Hawaii Island starting Saturday. In addition, a Flash Flood Watch for Hawaii Island is now in effect through the weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible, but not imminent.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause flooding. Be aware of debris, runoff, and ponding of water. If lightning threatens your area, power outages may occur, and, the safest place to be is indoors.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



