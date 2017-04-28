MEDIA RELEASE

South Hilo Community Police Officers partnered up with the Goodwill ʻĀina Keepers this morning (April 28) to cover up graffiti on buildings in Hilo. Officers and volunteers provided a fresh coat of paint for the old Bayfront Motors building at the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street and to the Spencer’s Health and Fitness Building on Keawe Street in Downtown Hilo.

