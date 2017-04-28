 

   

Volunteers tackle graffiti in Hilo Friday (April 28)

Pictured: Officer Paul Mangus, along with Goodwill Aina Keepers volunteers: John Guillermo, Josiah Davis, Brittany Lum, Teresa Moore, Ehlee-Boy Umayas, Tricia Pavao, Trey Gacayan, Eleanor Ibara and Derek Lopez. Not pictured: Jody Silva, Rachel Medeiros and Officer Gregg Silva

MEDIA RELEASE

South Hilo Community Police Officers partnered up with the Goodwill ʻĀina Keepers this morning (April 28) to cover up graffiti on buildings in Hilo. Officers and volunteers provided a fresh coat of paint for the old Bayfront Motors building at the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street and to the Spencer’s Health and Fitness Building on Keawe Street in Downtown Hilo.

Volunteers painting over graffiti at the old Bayfront Motors building in Hilo

Volunteers painting over graffiti at the old Bayfront Motors building in Hilo


