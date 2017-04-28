MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island police are investigating a series of suspicious fires that have burned in the Kaʻū district over the last several days.

On Tuesday (April 25), the Hawaiʻi Fire Department responded to two separate fires. One was on the Moula Road near a Macadamia Nut field and the second was on the Old Cane Haul Road. Both fires were extinguished immediately. No homes or structures were threatened by the fires and no roads were closed. A subsequent investigation revealed that both fires were started from some unknown source.

Then on Wednesday (April 26), a third fire was seen near Honoapu Bay and Kimo Point by the shoreline. Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel were able to immediately gain control of the fire, which was approximately 50-feet by 50-feet in diameter. The source of this fire was a campfire and no homes or structures were threatened.

Police ask that the public be diligent in reporting any suspicious activity that may lead to a brush fire, especially in the vicinity of any dry brush. Anyone with any information about the fires or suspicious persons is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

