UPDATED (6:46 p.m. on 4/28/2017)

Missing Person Elizabeth Halualani has been located in good health

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for an 84-year-old Hilo woman who was reported missing and is considered endangered in light of a medical condition.

Elizabeth Halaulani was last seen at 9:00 a.m. this morning (April 28) in Hilo walking along Kapiolani Street. She is described as Hawaiian-Portuguese, 5-foot-1, approximately 130 pounds, has a medium complexion and has short, straight, light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green and white shirt, blue jeans, was wearing a brown jacket and carrying her purse. Halaulani walks with a limp and looks younger than her age. She also suffers from a medical condition and requires medication.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Grant Todd at (808) 961-2381 or Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



