Hawaiʻi Island Police have identified the man who was arrested on Monday (April 24) for first degree assault.

At 5:13 p.m. Monday afternoon, officers responded to the 16-500 block of the Old Volcano Highway in Keaʻau for a report of a man who stabbed another man in the leg with a knife. The men were recent acquaintances who got into an argument prior to the assault. The 55 year-old victim from Mt. View was transported by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center in stable condition where he was treated for his injury and later released.

At 5:24 p.m., the suspect was arrested at the scene without incident but refused to identify himself to police. The suspect was later identified through fingerprints as 61 year-old Dennis Leavitt of Keaʻau.

At 3:09 p.m. Wednesday afternoon (April 26), after consulting with prosecutors, Leavitt was released from police custody pending further investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Tuckloy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or via email at Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

