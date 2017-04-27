 

   

Categorized | News

Police are seeking the ID of a male seen on camera in connection with a theft at Longs

Posted on April 27, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male (shown holding a skateboard in surveillance video footage) wanted for questioning for a theft committed on late Tuesday evening, April 11, 2017, from a drugstore located on Kilauea Avenue near Downtown Hilo.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Lawrence Kobayashi at 961-2213 or the police non-emergency number at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


Apr 27, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

