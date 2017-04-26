By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 1:55 p.m. alarm Tuesday (April 25) for two brushfires along Kaalaiki Road in Ka‘u.

Crews arrived to find brushfire directly off Kaalaiki Road. Crews put out the fire and while concluding operations discovered another fire about one mile down Kaalaiki Road in a remote gulch above a Macadamia Nut orchard.

Both fires burned about 1/4 acre of land each. Firefighters had the blazes out by 5:45 p.m.

Both fires happened in remote areas with no signs of natural ignition within a very short time of each other according to a fire dispatch report. There were no injuries in the blazes and the cause of the fires is unknown.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



