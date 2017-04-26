 

   

Categorized | News

Two brushfires erupt in remote areas of Ka‘u Tuesday (April 25)

Posted on April 26, 2017. Tags: ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 1:55 p.m. alarm Tuesday (April 25) for two brushfires along Kaalaiki Road in Ka‘u.

Crews arrived to find brushfire directly off Kaalaiki Road. Crews put out the fire and while concluding operations discovered another fire about one mile down Kaalaiki Road in a remote gulch above a Macadamia Nut orchard.

Both fires burned about 1/4 acre of land each. Firefighters had the blazes out by 5:45 p.m.

Both fires happened in remote areas with no signs of natural ignition within a very short time of each other according to a fire dispatch report. There were no injuries in the blazes and the cause of the fires is unknown.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6032.49  chart+7.00
S&P 5002393.11  chart+4.50
AAPL144.22  chart-0.31
FB146.54  chart+0.05
GOOG870.38  chart-1.92
INTC36.985  chart+0.115
MSFT67.86  chart-0.06
ORCL44.805  chart+0.085
QCOM53.23  chart+0.23
ALEX46.59  chart+0.57
BOH83.71  chart+1.15
BRN2.04  chart+0.20
BYD22.775  chart+0.055
CAGU0.35  chart+0.00
CPF32.985  chart+1.635
CYAN3.90  chart-0.09
HA54.35  chart+0.30
HCOM26.3947  chart+0.6947
HE33.78  chart+0.05
MLP13.75  chart+0.10
MRPI0.0015  chart-0.0001
NNUTU2.20  chart+0.00
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK32.5201  chart+0.1401
TSO81.00  chart+0.34
Apr 26, 2017 / 2:29 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: