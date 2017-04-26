MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 31-year-old Puna man for an incident that occurred in Hilo on Saturday (April 22).

At 5:10 p.m. on Monday (April 24), Joshua Michael Corbin, of no permanent address but known to frequent the Puna and Kaʻu districts, was charged with the felony offense of resisting an order to stop. His bail was set at $10,000.00 and he had an initial court appearance in Hilo District court on Tuesday (April 25).

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening (April 22), South Hilo patrol officers were heading up the Puainako Extension to make checks for Corbin on an unrelated incident when they observed him traveling in the opposite direction. A traffic stop was then conducted with Corbin’s vehicle and as officers approached on foot to make contact they could hear Corbin yelling out obscenities as he looked back at them. He then fled in his vehicle and was observed speeding and driving recklessly in an attempt to elude the responding officers, who decided not to pursue him out of concern for the safety of the public, themselves and for the now fleeing Corbin.

Joshua Corbin was located at a residence in Keaʻau at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday (April 23) when Puna patrol officers responded to an abuse of household member complaint in which Corbin was the suspect. He was arrested at the scene for both offenses and was later also charged with abuse of a family household member. His bail for this unrelated charge was set at $1,000.00. Corbin had an initial court appearance for both offenses in Hilo District court on Tuesday (April 25).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



