MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 13-year-old Hilo girl, who was reported missing.

Jesstina-Lynn Gomes-Balberdi was last seen in Hilo on Tuesday morning (April 25).

She is described as part-Hawaiian, about 5-foot-2, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

