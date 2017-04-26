 

   

Police are searching for a Hilo girl reported missing

April 26, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

Jesstina-Lynn Gomes-Balberdi

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 13-year-old Hilo girl, who was reported missing.

Jesstina-Lynn Gomes-Balberdi was last seen in Hilo on Tuesday morning (April 25).

She is described as part-Hawaiian, about 5-foot-2, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


Apr 26, 2017 / 2:29 pm

 

 

