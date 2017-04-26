MEDIA RELEASE

Nissan North America’s offer of a $10,000 rebate on the all- electric LEAF® sedan has been extended through June 30, 2017 for Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric and Hawaiʻi Electric Light Companies’ customers.

Customers should take their electric utility bill and the promotional flyer available at hawaiianelectric.com/nissanlea… to any participating Nissan dealer on O‘ahu, Maui or Hawai‘i Island to receive $10,000 off the sticker price of a new 2017 LEAF S, SV, or SL, while supplies last. With potential federal tax incentives, savings could total $17,500.

The Hawaiian Electric Companies are leaders in the effort to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in Hawaiʻi to help customers save money, to put abundant and less-expensive solar resources to work and to move the state toward its clean energy goals.

The rebate is funded by Nissan, not the utilities. To find a participating Hawaii Nissan dealer, go to www.nissanusa.com/nissandealer… The 107-mile range 2017 LEAF, which needs no gasoline, no oil changes and very little maintenance, has a starting price of $30,680.

