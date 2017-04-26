 

   

Military convoys from Kawaihae Harbor to PTA, April 27-30, 2017

A convoy of military vehicles heads up Waikoloa Road Friday (May 27) on their way to Pohakuloa Training Area. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7

A convoy of military vehicles on Waikoloa Road. Hawaii 24/7 File Photo

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii – Oahu-based service members are scheduled to convoy from Kawaihae Harbor to Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), April 27-30.

The scheduled convoy times are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Convoys will use the Akoni Pule Corridor, Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Waikoloa Road, Mamalahoa Highway, and Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Military units will escort the convoys.

The PTA Department of Army police are working closely with local authorities and military units to coordinate this activity in support of unit training and readiness. Motorists are advised to be alert and drive with care.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, at (808) 969-1966 or (808) 824-1474 (cell).


