By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighers responded to a 4:13 a.m. alarm for a structure fire at 271 Haili Street Wednesday (April 26).

Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from an apartment complex. Upon entering a unit filled with smoke flames were seen in the center of the studio apartment. The fire was out by 4:30 a.m. with the room charred by the high heat of the fire.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

