MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of April 17, 2017, through April 23, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 388 DUI arrests compared with 340 during the same period last year, an increase of 14.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 10 86 Puna 1 95 Kaʻū 0 4 Kona 8 176 South Kohala 2 21 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 21 388

There have been 419 major accidents so far this year compared with 463 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.5 percent.

To date, there were 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 8 fatal crashes, resulting in 9 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 12.5 percent for fatal crashes, and 22.2 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



