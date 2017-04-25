 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of April 17-23, 2017

During the week of April 17, 2017, through April 23, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 388 DUI arrests compared with 340 during the same period last year, an increase of 14.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
Hāmākua 	0		4	
North Hilo	0		2	
South Hilo	10		86	
Puna    	1		95	
Kaʻū    	0		4	
Kona    	8		176	
South Kohala	2		21	
North Kohala	0		0	
Island Total	21		388

There have been 419 major accidents so far this year compared with 463 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.5 percent.

To date, there were 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 8 fatal crashes, resulting in 9 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 12.5 percent for fatal crashes, and 22.2 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


