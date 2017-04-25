MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a 33-year-old Hilo man on Monday (April 24) on suspicion of first degree robbery.

At 12 noon Monday, South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a woman who was reportedly being held in her vehicle by a man with a gun. The victim, a 30-year-old Hilo woman, told police that an acquaintance of hers threatened to take her vehicle while holding a handgun.

The suspect, Junior Faleao, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Lihikai Road in Hilo without incident. He is currently being held in the Hilo cellblock while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continue the investigation. The female victim was not injured.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2381 or via email at Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



