MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 15-year-old Hilo boy, who was reported missing.

Anthony Souza was last seen in Hilo on January 31, 2017. He is also known to frequent the Puna district.

He is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has the word “Puna” tattooed on his right forearm and a tribal tattoo on his left calf. Souza was last seen wearing a maroon-colored shirt, gray shorts, knee-high socks and camouflage-colored Crocs.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact Officer Daniel Kuwabara at 961-2213, or to call the Police Departments non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

