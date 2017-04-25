MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 68-year-old Hilo woman who was reported missing and is considered endangered in light of a medical condition.

Glynda Evangelista was last seen Monday afternoon (April 24) in Hilo walking along Ululani Street. She is described as being 5-foot-4, approximately 200 pounds, medium build with short salt-and-pepper hair, hazel colored eyes, wears prescription glasses and has a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and orange colored floral dress, carrying a blue backpack and has a medical condition which requires medication.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Detective Sandor Finkey at 961-2384 or via email at Sandor.Finkey@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

