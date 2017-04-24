 

   

Military convoys to travel between PTA and Kawaihae Monday (April 24)

MEDIA RELEASE

Oahu-based soldiers are scheduled to convoy between Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) and Kawaihae Pier, April 24, 2017, to return to Oahu. The convoy is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The convoys will use the Akoni Pule Corridor, Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Waikoloa Road, Mamalahoa Highway and Daniel K. Inouye Highway; they will be escorted by escort vehicles.

The PTA Department of Army police have coordinated this activity with local authorities and military units. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, at (808) 969-1966 or (808) 824-1474 (cell).


