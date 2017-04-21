MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman (shown in surveillance video footage) wanted for questioning for a theft committed late Monday afternoon (April 17), from a department store located on Puainako Street in Hilo.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of this woman or anyone with information regarding this incident to call Officer Derek Kenison at 961-2213 or the police non-emergency number at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

