MEDIA RELEASE

AARP Hawaii invites you, your friends and family to join us for a fun evening out. We’re having a free screening of the film, “Hacksaw Ridge,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25th at the Regal Prince Kuhio Theater in Hilo.

You may view the trailer on YouTube at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2-1hz…

WHAT: Free AARP screening of Hacksaw Ridge

WHEN: April 25, 2017 at 6-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Regal Prince Kuhio, 11E. Puainako Street, Hilo, HI 96720

Register: aarp.cvent.com/Hacksaw_Hilo

AARP membership is not required.

