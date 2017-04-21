 

   

AARP offers free screening of Hacksaw Ridge in Hilo Tuesday (April 25)

MEDIA RELEASE

AARP Hawaii invites you, your friends and family to join us for a fun evening out. We’re having a free screening of the film, “Hacksaw Ridge,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25th at the Regal Prince Kuhio Theater in Hilo.

You may view the trailer on YouTube at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2-1hz…

WHAT: Free AARP screening of Hacksaw Ridge
WHEN: April 25, 2017 at 6-8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Regal Prince Kuhio, 11E. Puainako Street, Hilo, HI 96720

Register: aarp.cvent.com/Hacksaw_Hilo

AARP membership is not required.


