MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREAS: NĀ‘ĀLEHU, WAI‘ŌHINU TO SOUTH POINT, K A‘Ū, HAWAI‘I

Due to a large demand for water and ongoing dry weather conditions, the Department of Water Supply is requesting consumers in the affected areas to reduce your daily water usage by 10%. Listed are some ways to conserve water to reach the 10% goal:

Wash full loads of laundry only

Wash full loads of dishes only

Serve drinking water only when requested

Do not let the faucet run unnecessarily

When bathing, use water only to wet and rinse off

Do not fill the bathtub

Use a glass when brushing your teeth

Do not flush toilets unnecessarily

Stop lawn sprinkling

Stop car and boat washing

Stop dust control watering

Use drinking water wisely

All agricultural users should keep water usage to a minimum. Irrigate only at night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation, and minimize water system usage during peak demand.

For more information, please contact the Department at (808) 961-8790 during normal business hours of 7 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

