MEDIA RELEASE
AFFECTED AREAS: NĀ‘ĀLEHU, WAI‘ŌHINU TO SOUTH POINT, K A‘Ū, HAWAI‘I
Due to a large demand for water and ongoing dry weather conditions, the Department of Water Supply is requesting consumers in the affected areas to reduce your daily water usage by 10%. Listed are some ways to conserve water to reach the 10% goal:
- Wash full loads of laundry only
- Wash full loads of dishes only
- Serve drinking water only when requested
- Do not let the faucet run unnecessarily
- When bathing, use water only to wet and rinse off
- Do not fill the bathtub
- Use a glass when brushing your teeth
- Do not flush toilets unnecessarily
- Stop lawn sprinkling
- Stop car and boat washing
- Stop dust control watering
- Use drinking water wisely
All agricultural users should keep water usage to a minimum. Irrigate only at night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation, and minimize water system usage during peak demand.
For more information, please contact the Department at (808) 961-8790 during normal business hours of 7 a.m to 3:30 p.m.
