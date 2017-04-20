 

   

Water conservation urged for district of Ka‘u

Posted on April 20, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREAS: NĀ‘ĀLEHU, WAI‘ŌHINU TO SOUTH POINT, K A‘Ū, HAWAI‘I

Due to a large demand for water and ongoing dry weather conditions, the Department of Water Supply is requesting consumers in the affected areas to reduce your daily water usage by 10%. Listed are some ways to conserve water to reach the 10% goal:

  • Wash full loads of laundry only
  • Wash full loads of dishes only
  • Serve drinking water only when requested
  • Do not let the faucet run unnecessarily
  • When bathing, use water only to wet and rinse off
  • Do not fill the bathtub
  • Use a glass when brushing your teeth
  • Do not flush toilets unnecessarily
  • Stop lawn sprinkling
  • Stop car and boat washing
  • Stop dust control watering
  • Use drinking water wisely

All agricultural users should keep water usage to a minimum. Irrigate only at night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation, and minimize water system usage during peak demand.

For more information, please contact the Department at (808) 961-8790 during normal business hours of 7 a.m to 3:30 p.m.


