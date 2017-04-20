MEDIA RELEASE

The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift red kayak found approximately one mile off Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole, on the west side of Hawaii Island, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

The kayak was found with bait fish onboard but no gear and has the word tango written on both sides.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

At 6:50 a.m., watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center received notification from the crew of the vessel Kamalami that they had recovered an unmanned, adrift kayak.

Sector Honolulu issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners and launched an MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point to conduct a search of the area.

There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area. Kayak companies on Hawaii Island are checking the area but reported no kayaks out or missing.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to be placed in a visible location on small, human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker can allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

