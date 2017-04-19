MEDIA RELEASE
(Honolulu) – Five public libraries on Hawai‘i island and O‘ahu now have copies of transcripts from Contested Case HA-16-02 regarding the Conservation District Use Application (CDUA) for the Thirty Meter Telescope at the Mauna Kea Science Reserve. The copies are available for public review but they cannot be checked out. Any parties to the contested case or members of the public who wish to have a copy directly from the court reporter should contact the court reporting agencies listed below.
The transcripts include Pre-Hearing Conferences and Evidentiary Hearings and are available as follows:
Hilo Public Library
300 Waianueue Ave, Hilo, 96720
Documents available at the Reference Desk
Closed Sunday and Monday
Tuesday: 11 am ‐‐7 pm
Wednesday: 11 am ‐‐ 7 pm
Thursday: 9 am ‐‐ 5 pm
Friday: 10 am ‐‐ 5 pm
Saturday: 9 am ‐‐ 5 pm
Kailua Kona Public Library
75‐138 Hualalai Rd, Kailua‐Kona, HI 96740
Documents available at the Reference Desk
Closed Sunday and Monday
Tuesday: 12 pm ‐‐7 pm
Wednesday: 9 am ‐‐ 5 pm
Thursday: 9 am ‐‐ 5 pm
Friday: 11 am ‐‐ 5 pm
Saturday: 9 am ‐‐ 5 pm
Thelma Parker Memorial Library
67‐1209 Mamalahoa Hwy, Waimea, HI 96743
Documents available at the Circulation Desk
Closed Sunday and Monday
Tuesday: 9:30 am –4:30 pm
Wednesday: 12:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Thursday: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm
Friday: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm
Saturday: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm
Edward H Mookini Library (University of Hawaii at Hilo)
200 W Kawili St, Hilo, HI 96720
Documents available at the Circulation Desk
Note: Transcripts might not be available at this location until later in the week; Please call 923‐7311 to confirm when they are on the shelves.
Hours vary depending on the school calendar. Please visit the UH Hilo website for summer hours at guides.library.uhh.hawaii.edu/…
Hawaii State Public Library
478 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813
Documents available at the Reference Desk
Closed Sunday
Monday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Tuesday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Wednesday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Thursday: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm
Friday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
To request copies of transcripts please contact the court reporting agencies as noted below:
- Volume 8 (November 15) and 9 (November 16): Island Court Reporting and Transcription Services, 808‐518‐7522
- Volumes 23 (January 9), 27 (January 19), and 28 (January 23): Ralph Rosenberg Court Reporters, Inc., 808‐524‐2090
- All other volumes: McManus Court Reporters, 808‐239‐6148
Leave a Reply