MEDIA RELEASE

(Honolulu) – Five public libraries on Hawai‘i island and O‘ahu now have copies of transcripts from Contested Case HA-16-02 regarding the Conservation District Use Application (CDUA) for the Thirty Meter Telescope at the Mauna Kea Science Reserve. The copies are available for public review but they cannot be checked out. Any parties to the contested case or members of the public who wish to have a copy directly from the court reporter should contact the court reporting agencies listed below.

The transcripts include Pre-Hearing Conferences and Evidentiary Hearings and are available as follows:

Hilo Public Library

300 Waianueue Ave, Hilo, 96720

Documents available at the Reference Desk

Closed Sunday and Monday

Tuesday: 11 am ‐‐7 pm

Wednesday: 11 am ‐‐ 7 pm

Thursday: 9 am ‐‐ 5 pm

Friday: 10 am ‐‐ 5 pm

Saturday: 9 am ‐‐ 5 pm

Kailua Kona Public Library

75‐138 Hualalai Rd, Kailua‐Kona, HI 96740

Documents available at the Reference Desk

Closed Sunday and Monday

Tuesday: 12 pm ‐‐7 pm

Wednesday: 9 am ‐‐ 5 pm

Thursday: 9 am ‐‐ 5 pm

Friday: 11 am ‐‐ 5 pm

Saturday: 9 am ‐‐ 5 pm

Thelma Parker Memorial Library

67‐1209 Mamalahoa Hwy, Waimea, HI 96743

Documents available at the Circulation Desk

Closed Sunday and Monday

Tuesday: 9:30 am –4:30 pm

Wednesday: 12:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Thursday: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

Friday: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

Edward H Mookini Library (University of Hawaii at Hilo)

200 W Kawili St, Hilo, HI 96720

Documents available at the Circulation Desk

Note: Transcripts might not be available at this location until later in the week; Please call 923‐7311 to confirm when they are on the shelves.

Hours vary depending on the school calendar. Please visit the UH Hilo website for summer hours at guides.library.uhh.hawaii.edu/…

Hawaii State Public Library

478 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813

Documents available at the Reference Desk

Closed Sunday

Monday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Thursday: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

To request copies of transcripts please contact the court reporting agencies as noted below:

Volume 8 (November 15) and 9 (November 16): Island Court Reporting and Transcription Services, 808‐518‐7522

Volumes 23 (January 9), 27 (January 19), and 28 (January 23): Ralph Rosenberg Court Reporters, Inc., 808‐524‐2090

All other volumes: McManus Court Reporters, 808‐239‐6148

