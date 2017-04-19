 

   

Kolekole Gulch Park closed due to widespread lead contamination in soil

Posted on April 19, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation (P&R) announces Kolekole Gulch Park will be closed until further notice due to the discovery of lead contaminated soil throughout much of the park.

The Department of Transportation, Highways Division (HDOT) conducted an assessment of certain areas of the park and determined lead concentrations to be in excess of State Department of Health Environmental Action Levels.

The Department of Transportation, Highways Division is continuing to conduct further assessments of the park and is working with the State Department of Health to determine and conduct necessary remedial actions.


