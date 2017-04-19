MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation (P&R) announces Kolekole Gulch Park will be closed until further notice due to the discovery of lead contaminated soil throughout much of the park.

The Department of Transportation, Highways Division (HDOT) conducted an assessment of certain areas of the park and determined lead concentrations to be in excess of State Department of Health Environmental Action Levels.

The Department of Transportation, Highways Division is continuing to conduct further assessments of the park and is working with the State Department of Health to determine and conduct necessary remedial actions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



