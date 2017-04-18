MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman whose images were captured on a surveillance camera in connection with a theft in Kona.

On February 22, 2017, at approximately 10:50 p.m., a male suspect removed a container of coins from a residence on Hualālai Road. Later that evening, an unidentified white female and an unidentified local male were seen with the container of coins using a coin machine at a store in Kailua-Kona.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the persons in the photo or anything else about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Officer Jacob Obermiller at 326-4646, ext. 253.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

