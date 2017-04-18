MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Puna man who is wanted for questioning in a series of restraining order violations.

Kaʻū Police investigating the complaints have identified 35-year-old Keith Edward Wanzer of Kurtistown as the suspect. He is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. Wanzer is also wanted on several bench warrants for criminal contempt of court and failure to appear.

Any persons with information regarding Keith Edward Wanzer are asked to contact Officer Hanalei Pagan of the Kaʻū District at 939-2520 or the police non-emergency telephone number at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

