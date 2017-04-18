MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Puna man who is wanted for questioning in a recent theft investigation.

Kaʻū Police are looking for 35-year-old Kyle Koa Dawson, who has a last known address in Keaʻau. He is described as Hawaiian, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He also has numerous tattoos on both arms and on his back.

Any persons with information regarding Kyle Koa Dawson are asked to contact Officer Hanalei Pagan of the Kaʻū District at 939-2520 or the police non-emergency telephone number at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

