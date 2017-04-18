MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island Police are searching for a 42-year-old Kona man who was reported missing.

Steven Marinelli was last seen on March 6, 2017 on Kaiwi Street in the Kailua-Kona area. He is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with a bald head and blue eyes. He is also known to frequent Pāhoa and the Puna district.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact Officer Bryan Ellis at 326-4646, ext. 253, via email at Bryan.Ellis@hawaiicounty.gov, or to call the Police Departments non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

