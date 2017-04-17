MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island police are searching for a 35-year-old Puna woman who was reported missing.

Sarah Cain was last seen at around 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in the area of Isaac Hale Beach Park in Puna. She is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with shoulder length brown wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange and yellow bathing suit.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact Officer Louie Ondo Jr. at 961-2252 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

