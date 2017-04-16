 

   

Categorized | News

Abandoned Panaewa farm building burns Saturday (April 15)

Posted on April 16, 2017. Tags: ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters responded to an 11:55 a.m. alarm Saturday (April 15) to 853 Kealakai Street in Panaewa for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find an abandoned 16,000 square-foot single-story steel building that used to be a poultry and hog farm with about 25 percent of its contents on fire. The building contained used appliances and various mechanical items in disarray.

Firefighters were able to have the fire under out by 12:29 p.m.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.


