A small delta at the Kamokuna ocean entry (left) continues to slowly build. Our observations this afternoon (April 10) indicate that the coastal plain breakouts that had been active since mid-February have died within the last few days. Currently, the only active surface flows are from the March 5 breakout on the upper flow field. This activity has not significantly advanced, and remains within roughly 3.5 km (2.2 mi) of the episode 61g vent. The National Park Service viewing area and rope line are visible in the center of the photo. Photo taken Monday, April 10, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO The Kamokuna ocean entry, with the laze plume blocking the view of the delta. The billowing white cloud rising from the ocean entry is a corrosive seawater plume laden with hydrochloric acid and fine volcanic particles that can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs. Photo taken Monday, April 10, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A small delta has formed at the Kamokuna ocean entry, but views of the delta have been largely obscured by the thick ocean entry plume. Photo taken Saturday, April 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A closer view of the delta. A small black sand beach is visible on its eastern side (bottom of photo). Photo taken Saturday, April 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Fragments of floating lava drift away from the ocean entry, creating small steam plumes as the hot lava boils the seawater. Photo taken Saturday, April 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A field of blocks on the sea cliff above the ocean entry suggest that lava delta collapses and explosions have recently occurred. The blocks are resting on a thick layer of Pele’s hair and limu o Pele, which are small glassy particles that fall from the ocean entry plume. Photo taken Saturday, April 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO HVO geologists encountered only one tiny breakout on the coastal plain on Saturday. The pali can be seen in the background. Photo taken Saturday, April 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



This video clip shows the Kamokuna ocean entry, with the laze plume blocking the view of the delta. The billowing white cloud rising from the ocean entry is a corrosive seawater plume laden with hydrochloric acid and fine volcanic particles that can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs. Video courtesy USGS/HVO taken Monday, April 10, 2017.



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. April 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. April 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. April 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. April 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. April 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Kīlauea continues to erupt at its summit and East Rift Zone. This past week, the summit lava lake level varied between about 22 and 29 m (71-95 ft) below the vent rim. The 61g flow was still active, with lava entering the ocean and building a small delta near Kamokuna and small surface breakouts downslope of Puʻu ʻŌʻō on the pali and the coastal plain. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, a flurry of more than 150 earthquakes were located beneath the upper west flank of the volcano with a peak of just under 60 quakes on April 08. GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant change in the gas output was noted this past week; the fumarole temperature continued to decrease.

Two earthquakes were reported felt on the Island of Hawai’i in the past week. On Monday, April 10 at 1:31 a.m. HST a magnitude 3.1 earthquake occurred 14.6 km (9.1 mi) northwest of Na`alehu at a depth of 0.9 km (0.6 mi). On Wednesday, April 12 at 8:29 a.m. HST a magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred 3.7 km (2.3 mi) southwest of Kīlauea Summit at a depth of 2.6 km (1.6 mi).

Visit the HVO website (hvo.wr.usgs.gov) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates and other volcano status reports, current volcano photos, recent earthquakes, and more; call (808) 967-8862 for a Kīlauea summary update; email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. April 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. April 6-13, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

