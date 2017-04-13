MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested a 29-year-old Laupāhoehoe man wanted for outstanding warrants.

Acting on a tip from the public, on Wednesday afternoon (April 12), Puna patrol officers arrested Jordan Kaneshiro on outstanding warrants of arrest without incident at a residence in the Ainaloa subdivision in Pāhoa. He was charged under these warrants for one count each of criminal first degree property damage, resisting an order to stop and reckless driving.

Kaneshiro was released from custody after posting $36,000 bail and has an initial court appearance scheduled for May 9, 2017 in South Hilo District Court.

Police appreciate all the information that was received via Crime Stoppers and encourage the community to continue calling in tips regarding wanted suspects. This case demonstrates that the Crime Stoppers program works well.

With the Crime Stoppers program, tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

