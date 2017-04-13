MEDIA RELEASE

Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section arrested 21-year-old Dwain Lum-Young of Waikoloa this morning (April 13) after investigation revealed that a previously reported kidnapping incident was fabricated.

On Saturday, April 1, 2017, Lum-Young reported that on the previous evening while on Mauna Kea Beach Drive, he picked up a male hitchhiker who assaulted him and attempted to force him to drive to Waimea. During this same incident, Lum-Young reported his vehicle was involved in an accident with another vehicle and he left the accident scene due to the alleged kidnapper’s actions.

As Area II Criminal Investigation Section detectives continued their efforts to develop leads in the kidnapping investigation, they determined the reported kidnapping and assault incidents did not happen.

Detectives arrested and charged Lum-Young at 9:10 a.m. today for false reporting to law enforcement authorities, accident involving damage to vehicle, and duty to give information and render aid. He was released from police custody after posting bail of $1,500 and will appear in court at a later date.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this investigation to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Carrie Akina at (808)326-4646, ext. 277 or via email at Carrie.Akina@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



