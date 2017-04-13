MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old Pāhoa man who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

Sean Kaiolanikanoaka Ah Nee is described as 5-foot-7, about 165 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

He is wanted for traffic and criminal contempt of court warrants. He is also being sought for information in connection with an assault investigation which occurred in Hilo.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact Detective Aaron Carvalho, Juvenile Aid Section, Area I, at 961-8839 or via email at aaron.carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



