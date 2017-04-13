Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawaii until 2:30 a.m. Friday (April 14)

At 11:37 p.m., weather radar indicated very heavy rain over the leeward Kohala district, from near Puako to Mahukona, with some rain spreading to windward north Kohala. The rain was nearly stationary, with rainfall rates between two and three inches per hour in the heaviest showers.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Kapaau, Pololu Valley, Kohala Ranch, Hawi, Halaula, Puako, Kawaihae, Kamuela, and Mahukona.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This flood advisory may be extended beyond 2:30 a.m. should heavy rains persist.

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea above 8,000 feet through 6 a.m. Friday (April 14).

Winds are coming southwest to west at 35-50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

The strong winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists should use caution while driving. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

