MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in a Theft investigation that occurred last week in Hilo.

On Tuesday (April 7), at approximately 1:31 pm, a male party used a self-check out register at a retail store on the 300 block of Makaʻala Street to purchase items and requested cash back during the transaction. The male party then became distracted and left the currency at the register. A short time later, an unidentified male party is observed to grab the currency that was left at the register and then leave the store making no attempt to return the currency to the rightful owner.

The unidentified male party is described as being approximately 35 to 45-years-old, with a dark complexion, and a medium to large build. He was observed on surveillance cameras to be wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, khaki shorts, black shoes, and a black and white baseball hat.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or to contact Officer Chester Franco at 961-2213.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may also call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



