MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of April 3, 2017, through April 9, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 343 DUI arrests compared with 298 during the same period last year, an increase of 15.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 2 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 8 73 Puna 3 82 Kaʻū 1 4 Kona 8 161 South Kohala 1 19 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 21 343

There have been 359 major accidents so far this year compared with 406 during the same period last year, a decrease of 11.6 percent.

To date, there were 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 6 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 16.7 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

