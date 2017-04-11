 

   

Categorized | News

Police DUI stats for the week of April 3-9, 2017

Posted on April 11, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of April 3, 2017, through April 9, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 343 DUI arrests compared with 298 during the same period last year, an increase of 15.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
Hāmākua 	0		2	
North Hilo	0		2	
South Hilo	8		73	
Puna    	3		82	
Kaʻū    	1		4	
Kona    	8		161	
South Kohala	1		19	
North Kohala	0		0	
Island Total	21		343

There have been 359 major accidents so far this year compared with 406 during the same period last year, a decrease of 11.6 percent.

To date, there were 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 6 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 16.7 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5866.77  chart-14.15
S&P 5002353.78  chart-3.38
AAPL141.63  chart-1.54
FB139.92  chart-1.12
GOOG823.35  chart-1.38
INTC35.74  chart-0.06
MSFT65.48  chart-0.05
ORCL44.17  chart+0.17
QCOM55.35  chart-1.17
ALEX45.19  chart+0.69
BOH80.54  chart+0.84
BRN1.9079  chart+0.0879
BYD22.23  chart+0.32
CAGU0.30  chart+0.00
CPF30.12  chart+0.40
CYAN3.90  chart+0.05
HA48.925  chart+0.775
HCOM24.23  chart+0.41
HE33.76  chart+0.13
MLP13.15  chart+0.65
MRPI0.0023  chart-0.0003
NNUTU2.21  chart+0.00
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK31.54  chart-0.08
TSO81.85  chart+0.92
Apr 11, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: