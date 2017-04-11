 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searching for a Mountain View man reported missing

Posted on April 11, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Travis Rojas

Travis Rojas

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 43-year-old Mountain View man who was reported missing.

Travis Rojas was last seen in the Hilo area near Rainbow Drive on April 7, 2017.

He is described as a caucasian male, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, with hazel eyes and short black hair.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5856.81  chart-24.12
S&P 5002350.00  chart-7.16
AAPL141.63  chart-1.54
FB139.81  chart-1.23
GOOG823.31  chart-1.42
INTC35.66  chart-0.14
MSFT65.35  chart-0.18
ORCL44.315  chart+0.315
QCOM55.25  chart-1.27
ALEX44.86  chart+0.36
BOH80.055  chart+0.355
BRN1.894  chart+0.074
BYD22.21  chart+0.30
CAGU0.30  chart+0.00
CPF30.03  chart+0.31
CYAN3.90  chart+0.05
HA48.30  chart+0.15
HCOM24.17  chart+0.35
HE33.875  chart+0.245
MLP12.85  chart+0.35
MRPI0.0023  chart-0.0003
NNUTU2.21  chart+0.00
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK31.50  chart-0.12
TSO81.64  chart+0.71
Apr 11, 2017 / 2:42 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: