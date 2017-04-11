MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 43-year-old Mountain View man who was reported missing.

Travis Rojas was last seen in the Hilo area near Rainbow Drive on April 7, 2017.

He is described as a caucasian male, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, with hazel eyes and short black hair.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

