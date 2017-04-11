MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island police have arrested a 42-year-old Hilo woman this afternoon (April 11) in connection with the theft of money from a public school booster club. Investigators arrested JoAnn Maldonado just after 2:30 p.m. today for second degree theft and false reporting to law enforcement authorities.

Yesterday (April 10), Maldonado reported to South Hilo Patrol officers that an unknown suspect entered her Waiākea Uka residence and removed, among other personal belongings, in excess of $10,000 cash which belonged to the Waiākea Intermediate School Ukulele Band Booster Club. Subsequent investigations determined that Maldonado, who is the club’s Vice President, took the money for herself, staged the burglary and made the fictitious report to police about a break-in.

Maldonado is being held at the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue this investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this investigation to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Tuckloy Aurello at 961-2385 or via email at Tuckloy.aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



