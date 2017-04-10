MEDIA RELEASE

Police ask motorists to avoid West Kawailani Street between Mikihala & Kehaulani Street due to a down utility pole resulting from a single vehicle crash.

Kawailani Street remains closed and is expected to last throughout the rest of the day. Another update will be made at about 4 p.m.

Please use alternate routes.

Kawailani btwn Mikihala+Kehaulani closed f/ earlier MVA. ~44 cust w/ out pwr as crews work to replace 80' pole by this eve. #BigIslandOutage pic.twitter.com/9jV5FVYKkY — HawaiiElectricLight (@HIElectricLight) April 10, 2017

