West Kawailani Street closed due to downed utility pole

Posted on April 10, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

Police ask motorists to avoid West Kawailani Street between Mikihala & Kehaulani Street due to a down utility pole resulting from a single vehicle crash.

Kawailani Street remains closed and is expected to last throughout the rest of the day. Another update will be made at about 4 p.m.

Please use alternate routes.


