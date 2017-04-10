MEDIA RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In consultation with her physician, Senator Mazie Hirono has elected to undergo surgery to implant a lens to improve the vision in her left eye.

Because this surgery requires some preparation, Senator Hirono plans to have this procedure during the Congressional recess, which will allow her to get back to work when the Senate is back in session. She looks forward to a speedy recovery.

“While I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to come home for the current state work period, I’m looking forward to holding town halls on Oahu and Kauai on May 6, and expect to be back at work by the time the Senate reconvenes on April 24,” said Senator Hirono.

