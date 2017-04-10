MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 16-year-old Hilo girl, who was reported missing.

Kylin Bohol was last seen in Hilo on February 27, 2017.

She is described as part Hawaiian, 5-foot-1, 100 pounds with black hair, brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray-colored sweatpants and a maroon-colored shirt while carrying a rainbow-colored backpack.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police

Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers

number at 961-8300. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

