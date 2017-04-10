MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 60-year-old Puna woman who was reported missing.

Barbara Drury, also known as Barbara Greenlee and Barbara Mora, was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday, (April 5) in Hilo. She is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-5, 105 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts and may be operating a white Toyota Corolla with Hawaiʻi license plate no. HHH 603. She has a medical condition that requires medication.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer Chuck Cobile at 961-2213 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



