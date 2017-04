MEDIA RELEASE

On Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 1245 p.m., Detectives with the Area II Juvenile Aid Section charged Dwight Antonio Rivera with Attempted Murder in the First Degree. His bail was set at $100,000.00. He remains at the Kona cell block pending a court appearance this afternoon (April 10).

