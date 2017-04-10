MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, April 10- Average retail gasoline prices in Hawaii have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.03/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 gas outlets in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has increased 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.39/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Hawaii during the past week, prices yesterday were 41.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 9.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 34.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 10 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.61/g in 2016, $3.08/g in 2015, $4.29/g in 2014, $4.38/g in 2013 and $4.61/g in 2012.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $2.81/g, up 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.72/g.

Anchorage- $2.73/g, up 8.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.65/g.

Honolulu- $2.90/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.90/g.

“With all but two states seeing average gasoline prices rise over the last week, the jump at the pump has continued,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Over half of the nation’s 50 states saw prices rise by more than a nickel in the last week while five saw a jump of double digits.”

“While the continued increases are completely seasonal in nature, it’s not any easier for motorists to digest. Oil now stands $5 per barrel higher than just a few weeks ago and are the main culprit for rising gasoline prices. Many areas are also nearing completion of the transition to summer gasoline, and with it comes a complex list of various summer blends of gasoline that cause us to pay more each and every spring. In addition, with the situation in Syria, there is a rising risk of more heat between some of the world’s largest oil producers, causing concern in oil markets which could be a slight contribution to higher prices,” DeHaan added.

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



