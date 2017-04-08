 

   

Police are searching for a woman reported missing, last seen in Hilo

Posted on April 8, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Missing Person: Barbara Drury a Caucasian Female, 60 years old, 5’5″ tall, weighing 105 lbs., brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Last seen on Kapiolani Street in Hilo on April 5, at 11:00 am. She may be operating a white 2006 Toyota Corolla 4 door sedan with plate #HHH-603.

Drury is also known as Barbara Greenlee and Barbara Mora. She has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Ms. Drury, please call 911 or call the police non-emergency number 935-3311.

Instructions:

